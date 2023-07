A semi-truck carrying waste oil overturned at El Camino Avenue, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A hazmat team is responding to an overturned semi-truck on I-80 in Sacramento Friday.

The semi-truck carrying waste oil overturned at West El Camino Avenue, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Crews are on the scene plugging the leaks. No one was hurt in the crash and traffic in the area is being impacted.

Vehicle rollover: W. El Camino Ave @ I80. A semi truck carrying waste oil has overturned creating a Hazmat response. No injuries and crews are on scene plugging the leaks, mitigating the situation. Traffic in the area is impacted. pic.twitter.com/CX11xuCUYY — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) July 14, 2023