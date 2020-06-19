South Sacramento 'healing march' seeks change, community-wide peace through city

Rather than marching to the Capitol or the police department, the steps forward were taken on the streets of their own neighborhood along Meadowview Road.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Community activists rallied together on Thursday morning for what they're calling a "healing march" in both North and South Sacramento. They continue to ask for change and police reform after the death of George Floyd.

"This is a healing march for our community," said Berry Accius, a spokesman for Voices of Youth. "We're denouncing the community violence here in South Sacramento as well as North Sacramento. This is a city-wide march, so we're basically just standing up and interrupting the violence that's happening right now."

Accius says the march is serving as a call to action, one meant to create lasting community-wide peace across Sacramento.

Rather than marching to the Capitol or to the police department, the steps forward were taken on the streets of the community's own neighborhood along Meadowview Road.

"This is a call for action, because we can't just be on the streets... [and] committed to protesting against police brutality. We must be committed on our own streets, protesting against community violence," Accius said.

The march rallied together groups like the Black Child Legacy Campaign, Build.Black. and a number of other groups all seeking change.

"I truly believe that as we continue to march, as we continue to speak, as we continue to take action and not just focus on our emotions but really implement action, then awareness will not only be created but systemic change will be created. And it starts with us," said Dwight Taylor Senior, the founder of Real Manhood 101.

All groups focused on advocacy for community investment and police disinvestment.

"We need the city with $89 million, the county with over $180 million to put the investment in the communities that need the investment," said Accius. "So this is also a sign of... what we can do with investment. You've seen what we've done without investment, so what are we going to do."

