Heartwarming musical takes stage at The Sofia

'The Last Wide Open' is a show about how adventurous yet mysterious love is, and how the universe overall brings us together.

This heartwarming story explores characters Lina and Roberto's growing relationship that all started in a quaint Italian restaurant.

"It's an examination of love," said Sean Patrick Nill, Artistic Associate at The B Street Theater. "It's an examination of the choices we make and the decisions we make for the people that take our breath away. It's a lot of fun and really funny, but it's also extremely sweet and something that I think everyone can relate to."

With musical instruments like the harp, guitar and piano lead by Marjorie Gast, this show is about how adventurous yet mysterious love is, and how the universe brings us together.

"It has both equally the feelings of love and getting together, but also heartbreak and also love lost," said Hunter Hoffman, acting as Roberto in The Last Wide Open. "I think audiences will really enjoy it."

Gast is a Suzuki-trained harpist, classical pianist and singer... so along with the beautifully played music, expect to laugh, maybe tear up, and fall in love!

"When I look at the audience, the few times I do and especially at the end, no matter what, I always see these big smiles plastered on the audience's faces," said Stephanie Altholz, acting as Lina in The Last Wide Open. "The thing about theater is, it's important to tell important stories and dramatic stories and romantic stories and dark stories, the stuff we don't normally see and I think that's what art does."

You can see the musical at The Sofia, Home of The B Street Theatre from now until Feb. 26, just in time for Valentine's Day.

