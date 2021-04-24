Heavy police presence in downtown Sacramento as demonstrators march, call to abolish police

Rolling road closures are in effect and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes if possible.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 10 p.m. Update:

Demonstrators are dispersing after marching through downtown before returning to Freemont Park where they first arrived, according to Sacramento police.

Officers say there are no incidents to report at this time.

9:30 p.m. Update:

Sacramento Police say the group stopped near 20th Street and K Street to light flares in the roadway before continuing to march.

Sacramento Regional Transit has issued a rider alert notifying riders of possible bus and train delays due to the rolling street closures from police in downtown Sacramento.

Police say the demonstrators are marching in the area of 16th Street and L Street.

Original Story:

A heavy police presence has appeared as demonstrators gather in downtown Sacramento.

According to a tweet from Sacramento police, a group of demonstrators has gathered near 15th Street and Q Street.

Sacramento Police say demonstrators have promoted "Black Bloc" tactics on social media. Officers say those tactics include using shields and umbrellas.

An Instagram post from SacSocialJusticeEvents dated April 21 describes the gathering as a call to abolish the police following the deaths of Ma’khia Bryant, Adam Toledo and Daunte Wright at the hands of police officers.

"Who keeps us safe? We keep us safe," said the caption on the Instagram post. "Sacramento we need to take it to the streets."

Group is dressed in all black. Some participants carrying umbrellas. Police continue to monitor as the group marches. pic.twitter.com/Laod9OH0Gx — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 25, 2021

Demonstrators began marching around 9 p.m. according to police.

Rolling road closures are in effect and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes if possible.

Police say people should expect officers to remain in the area.

