Her husband's cancer required him to wear masks amid the pandemic. Now she's making masks for the immunocompromised

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Betsy Welsh makes handmade masks for those with a compromised immune system, cancer patients and those on the front lines.

The idea came to her after she was furloughed from her job and the pandemic forced her husband to wear a mask before it was a requirement.

"He's receiving treatment at UC Davis Cancer Center, so that makes his white blood cell count low and immune system at risk," Welsh explained.

Welsh said her husband needs an N95 mask but was getting harassed by people in public because of the shortage of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers inside of hospitals across the country.

And he wasn't the only one, Welsh said.

"Someone had posted on this community page that they had got harassed for wearing an N95," Welsh said.

So Welsh got to work making masks that have a pocket that allows users to place N95 filters, or other filters, inside.

Welsh said her masks are becoming popular, selling many masks in different prints and even donating dozens to essential works and people who have a higher risk of contracting the deadly virus that has already sickened more than a million people in the United States.

"So far, about 20% [of my masks] have gone to people who are in need of them," she said.

Welsh is selling the masks for $17 a piece. They are high-end, well-made and she assures, you'll enjoy wearing them as much as you can while wearing a mask.

"It's great doing something I love and something people want and need. Keeping my hand and mind busy," she said.

