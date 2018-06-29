As wildfires in northern California come to the attention of Sacramento area residents, fire departments and other local agencies are staying vigilant for wildfires in their local communities.

Cal Fire addressed that 257 new fires had been reported in the past week. More than 2,300 fires have been tracked this year.

Fire conditions come about from hot weather, vegetation, and low moisture content in the air, however, with the combination of high winds and years of drought, the potential for wildfires has increased. Trees can also be weakened by drought, killed by beetles, and become fuel for wildfires.

Communities like Roseville, Vacaville, Folsom, Fairfield, and Rancho Cordova have evacuation plans in place for wildfires and local fire departments to help should they ever face a wildfire and evacuation procedure.

