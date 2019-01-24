SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Super Bowl is drawing closer with millions of fans eagerly planning out what they'll do for the big game, but, if you're not a fan, there's still plenty in Sacramento to take advantage of.

Sacramento Museum Week

All events take place Feb. 3.

If you head to the Sacramento museum on the day on Feb. 3, you will have missed Free Museum Day, but, even if there is some cost, the museum will have a lot going on.

Feb. 2 marks the start of Sacramento Museum Week.

California Automobile Museum

On Super Bowl Sunday, the California Automobile Museum will be offering “Downtown Sunday Drives” in their vintage cars from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

California Museum

Additionally, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., California museum visitors get a reduced $5 admission to explore the Japanese American programs. This will include docent-led tours of “Uprooted! Japanese Americans During World War II,” other self-guided tours, and a hands-on origami crane activity.

Locke Boarding House Museum

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Locke Boarding House Museum will offer a calligraphy demonstration from a master calligrapher.

Cruise the river

Historic River cruise

It's a one hour Sacramento river cruise aboard a Hornblower yacht. Guests can sail through the sites of Old Sacramento, which includes the Delta King, I Street Bridge, the Tower Bridge, and the Air Force Docks.

The tour also provides stories on Sacramento history and Sacramento River facts.

