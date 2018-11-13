If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Update 3:15 p.m.

The Sacramento City Unified School District is closing its schools Friday, Nov. 16.

After consulting guidance from air quality and public health professionals, Sac City schools will be closed on Friday, November 16th. See details here: https://t.co/FuSGNKFpnA — Sac City Unified (@officialSCUSD) November 15, 2018

Update 2:30 p.m.:

All San Juan Unified schools and offices are closed on Friday, Nov. 16.

Update 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15:

The Elk Grove Unified School District schools will be closed Friday, Nov. 16.

Update 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14:

Due to poor air quality the following schools have announced they will be closed on Thursday, November 15:

Public schools:

Folsom-Cordova School District

Western Placer Unified School District

Sac City Unified will continue to have classes but limit the opening and closing of doors and windows.

Colleges/Universities:

Sacramento State

UC Davis

Stanislaus State

Sierra College (except for Tahoe-Truckee campus)

Update 4:15 a.m.:

Students started an online petition demanding UC Davis cancel classes on Wednesday because of the city's poor air quality from the Camp Fire in Butte County.

UC Davis, along with several other campuses in the area, closed Tuesday because of the air quality, but decided to reopen Nov. 14 while limiting outdoor activity and canceling physical education classes.

As of 4 a.m. Wednesday, the online petition has been signed by more than 15,500 people.

5 p.m. Tuesday update:

Sacramento State will remain closed on Wednesday, Nov. 14 due to the poor air quality related to ongoing Camp Fire in Butte County. The Sacramento City Unified School District is once again keeping all activity indoors also due to the smoke.

The poor air quality in Northern California is causing school districts to either move student-athletes inside or cancel activities altogether.

UC Davis classes in Davis and Sacramento are canceled today, Tuesday, November 13, due to poor air quality as a result of the Butte County fires.

The campuses are open. All employees should report to work; however, those who work outdoors should limit activity. Please be safe. — UC Davis (@ucdavis) November 13, 2018

Let the @SacState Hornet Family support each other. So many losses. We must band together for a stronger future. A day closed at Sac State will only mean that our faculty will make us stronger tomorrow. Be well and be careful. I can’t wait to see you back on campus. https://t.co/fIrtI87SxY — Robert S. Nelsen (@PrezNelsen) November 13, 2018

Students at Sac City Unified schools will conduct activities indoors due to poor air quality from the #CampFire. Read our full statement: https://t.co/lP4fjTOOTJ — Sac City Unified (@officialSCUSD) November 13, 2018

Due to ongoing air quality issues, all San Juan Unified schools will be moving outdoor activities, including recess, PE and athletics indoors or they will be canceled for Tuesday, Nov. 13. Please check https://t.co/6LxhPTc8Yx for updates throughout the week. pic.twitter.com/h8Wv131L57 — San Juan Unified (@SanJuanUnified) November 12, 2018

AIR QUALITY ADVISORY Nov 12-16: “Unhealthy for Everyone.” ALL #WUSDK12 schools will remain open but on rainy day schedules w/ limited outdoor exposure. Call your school office for more information. #Great2bWUSD — WUSD (@WUSDK12) November 12, 2018

To clarify, this suspension of classes includes online courses. https://t.co/pv6wQXRW08 — Chico State (@ChicoState) November 10, 2018

There will be a full shut down of all schools through Thanksgiving per County Superintendent Tim Taylor. Please stay safe during this emergency situation and check our website at https://t.co/7hSvgctJO2 for updates. — CUSD (@Chico_Unified) November 9, 2018

AIR QUALITY UPDATE: Due to persistent unhealthy air quality conditions throughout the region, all outdoor activities scheduled during the school day will be moved indoors tomorrow, Nov. 13. More info at https://t.co/lTAOMneP6U pic.twitter.com/4d5oWgJMBN — Folsom Cordova USD (@FolsomCordova) November 12, 2018

See Superintendent Message to @DJUSD Families:

Schools Open with limits on Outside Activityhttps://t.co/M18oFdTlDq pic.twitter.com/KvOmZ37KVz — Davis Joint USD (@DJUSD) November 13, 2018

Even businesses are limiting exposure for employees who work outside. The Amazon Fulfillment Center located near Sacramento International Airport has been closed since Saturday afternoon due to poor air quality.

