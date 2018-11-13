If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.
Update 3:15 p.m.
The Sacramento City Unified School District is closing its schools Friday, Nov. 16.
Update 2:30 p.m.:
All San Juan Unified schools and offices are closed on Friday, Nov. 16.
Update 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15:
The Elk Grove Unified School District schools will be closed Friday, Nov. 16.
Update 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14:
Due to poor air quality the following schools have announced they will be closed on Thursday, November 15:
Public schools:
- Folsom-Cordova School District
- Western Placer Unified School District
Sac City Unified will continue to have classes but limit the opening and closing of doors and windows.
Colleges/Universities:
- Sacramento State
- UC Davis
- Stanislaus State
- Sierra College (except for Tahoe-Truckee campus)
Update 4:15 a.m.:
Students started an online petition demanding UC Davis cancel classes on Wednesday because of the city's poor air quality from the Camp Fire in Butte County.
UC Davis, along with several other campuses in the area, closed Tuesday because of the air quality, but decided to reopen Nov. 14 while limiting outdoor activity and canceling physical education classes.
As of 4 a.m. Wednesday, the online petition has been signed by more than 15,500 people.
5 p.m. Tuesday update:
Sacramento State will remain closed on Wednesday, Nov. 14 due to the poor air quality related to ongoing Camp Fire in Butte County. The Sacramento City Unified School District is once again keeping all activity indoors also due to the smoke.
Original story
The poor air quality in Northern California is causing school districts to either move student-athletes inside or cancel activities altogether.
Even businesses are limiting exposure for employees who work outside. The Amazon Fulfillment Center located near Sacramento International Airport has been closed since Saturday afternoon due to poor air quality.
