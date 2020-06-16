Here's what's named after John Sutter in the Sacramento region

After a statue of California colonizer John Sutter was removed from a Sacramento site, there may be more places in need of a name change.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Monday, a statue of John Sutter was removed outside of Sutter General Hospital in Sacramento.

Sutter, whose name is featured on several Sacramento landmarks, was a European colonizer in the 1800s. After settling quite a bit of land in Alta Calif., at the time a province of Mexico, Sutter enslaved Native Americans and Hawaiians to build what would later become the city of Sacramento.

The statue has been the target of recent vandalism following protests over the death of George Floyd and renewed controversy over the legacy of Sutter. Dozens of people cheered as the crew lifted the statue from its base. As of now, Sutter Health has not stated publicly whether it is considering removing Sutter's name from the hospital system.

Here are all of the sites and buildings that are named after John Sutter in the greater Sacramento region:

A not-for-profit integrated health delivery system headquartered in Sacramento, operating 24 acute-care hospitals and over 200 clinics in Northern California. Sutter Hospital Association was founded in 1921 as a response to the 1918 flu pandemic.

This 19th-century trade colony, now National Historic Landmark, is one of the more prominent Sutter establishments.

A sawmill in the 1800s and gold discovery site, the area is now part of Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park and is registered as a California Historic Landmark.

A California Historical Landmark and the approximate place where John Sutter first landed after coming up the Sacramento River.

Just off of Highway 99 in South Sacramento, Sutterville Rd. passes Sacramento City College and leads to William Land Golf Course.

Sutter Middle is part of Sacramento City Unified School District.

An elementary school located in Gold Trail Union School District.

Located in Sacramento City Unified School District.

Located in Sacramento County.

The Sutterville Bend of the Sacramento River

Named after John Sutter's town of Sutterville, now vanished underneath Sacramento.

A series of valley peaks near Yuba City, California, known as "Spirit Mountain" to the Maidu native peoples. Now part of the State Parks system.

Yuba City is the seat of Sutter County located northwest of Roseville.

A city in Sutter County, California.

