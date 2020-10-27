High winds have Sacramento-area firefighters on high alert

A number of small fires kept first responders busy on Monday and Sacramento Metro Fire officials say they are keeping all stations fully staffed so they can respond.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Fire crews across Sacramento County are on high alert because of strong winds.

A number of small fires kept first responders busy on Monday and Sacramento Metro Fire officials say they are keeping all stations fully staffed so they can respond quickly.

On average, fire crews respond to a 911 call within nine minutes. Sacramento Metro Fire Spokesperson Chris Vestal said that’s due to strategically-placed fire stations and the mutual aid response from different departments.

“We have a lot of border area and we will always send the closest unit regardless of the area,” Vestal said.

Around 1 p.m., a fire broke out on a vacant lot in South Sacramento. Reed Crackle said the fire spread to his home because of the high winds and dry weeds on the other side of his fence.

“I have a shipping container full of personal items and everything inside burned,” Crackle told ABC10.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames before it reached Crackle's home.

Crews were also called out to a 3-acre fire early Monday morning. It started just off Rio Linda Lane. The cause of the fire is unknown, but first responders were able to put it out before it reached homes.

“When we see these high wind events, we want to make sure that all our resources are available,” Vestal said.

Fire crews are asking residents to be extra careful and avoid burning or smoking near vulnerable areas. And if you see a fire, call 911.

Continue the conversation with John on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10