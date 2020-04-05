Highway 50 in Sacramento closed by overturned big rig

Caltrans closed Highway 50 in both directions at Howe Avenue on Monday morning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Highway 50 near Howe Avenue in Sacramento was closed at about 2:30 a.m. Monday by a crash involving an overturned big rig. Caltrans said in a tweet that multiple vehicles were involved in the crash. The truck that overturned was hauling scrap metal that spilled onto the freeway.

Traffic was blocked in both directions and drivers were being diverted off Highway 50 at Howe Avenue in both directions. One Eastbound lane was reopened just after 4 a.m.

