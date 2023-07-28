Traffic Delays: Road closures in place due to big rig fire along Highway 50

Interstate 5 northbound and southbound to Highway 50 are closed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Expect delays along Highway 50 near the Interstate 5 interchange as crews address a big rig fire in the area.

The Sacramento Fire Department said a semi-truck full of pallets is on fire with the trailer well involved.

According to Caltrans, the the vehicle fire is along Highway 50, just east of the Interstate 5 interchange.

Several lanes have been blocked as fire crews deal with the blaze. Interstate 5 northbound and southbound to Highway 50 are closed.

People are urged to avoid the area.

