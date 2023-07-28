x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Traffic Delays: Road closures in place due to big rig fire along Highway 50

Interstate 5 northbound and southbound to Highway 50 are closed

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Expect delays along Highway 50 near the Interstate 5 interchange as crews address a big rig fire in the area.

The Sacramento Fire Department said a semi-truck full of pallets is on fire with the trailer well involved. 

According to Caltrans, the the vehicle fire is along Highway 50, just east of the Interstate 5 interchange.

Several lanes have been blocked as fire crews deal with the blaze. Interstate 5 northbound and southbound to Highway 50 are closed.

People are urged to avoid the area.

MAP

For live traffic conditions, view the Waze map below.

WATCH ALSO:

Major Interstate 80 closure to impact travel between Sacramento and San Francisco

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out