Traffic Delays: Road closures in place due to big rig fire along Highway 50

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Expect delays along Highway 50 near the Interstate 5 interchange as crews address a big rig fire in the area.
The Sacramento Fire Department said a semi-truck full of pallets is on fire with the trailer well involved.
According to Caltrans, the the vehicle fire is along Highway 50, just east of the Interstate 5 interchange.
Several lanes have been blocked as fire crews deal with the blaze. Interstate 5 northbound and southbound to Highway 50 are closed.
People are urged to avoid the area.
