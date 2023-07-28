Traffic Delays: I-5 transition to Highway 50 reopened after big rig fire | Update

Lanes #3-#6 on Highway 50 will be closed for around 4 hours.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Expect delays near Highway 50 and the Interstate 5 interchange as crews address the aftermath of a big rig fire in the area.

The Sacramento Fire Department said a semi-truck full of pallets was on fire with the trailer well involved. According to Caltrans, the the vehicle fire was along Highway 50, just east of the Interstate 5 interchange.

Interstate 5 northbound and southbound to Highway 50 eastbound were temporarily closed but have since been reopened. All lanes of Highway 50 eastbound, west of 15th Street, were temporarily shut down due to the fire, but Caltrans has since reopened two lanes. Lanes #3-#6 are expected to stay closed for around 4 hours.

People are urged to avoid the area.

Sacramento Fire Chief Chris Costamagna said the fire started around 8 a.m. after the driver's tires heated up, burst and caught fire. The fire then spread to the trailer.

Costamagna said crews are expected to be on scene for hours due to the fire. He said people should expect at least a couple of hours of really bad traffic on eastbound Highway 50.

