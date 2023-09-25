x
Sacramento

Car catches fire after crash near Highway 50 in Sacramento

The car went down an embankment, collided with a tree and then caught fire.

SACRAMENTO, California — A car caught fire Monday after crashing near Highway 50 in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The fire department responded around 3:40 a.m. to a crash near 28th Street and X Street after a car veered off Highway 50. The car went down an embankment, collided with a tree and then caught fire. It's not clear why the driver veered off the highway.

The Sacramento Fire Department said it doesn't appear that anyone was taken to a hospital. The crash is under investigation.

