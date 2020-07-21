Highway 99 at 12th Avenue flooded following water main break, officials say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A water main break has caused major flooding on part of southbound Highway 99 at 12th Avenue in Sacramento, California Highway Patrol officials confirmed Monday evening.
The break happened at 14th Avenue and Franklin Boulevard, causing a complete shutdown on southbound Highway 99 north of 47th Avenue.
It's unclear what caused the water main break.
Sacramento Police officers are providing traffic control on the streets near the Highway 99 flooding — Sutterville Road and Franklin Boulevard. Road closures are expected to heavily impact traffic.
There is no estimated time of opening for the streets or the part of the highway impacted by the flooding.
