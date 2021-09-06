x
Highway 99 closure in Sacramento: What you need to know before you hit the road

"Probably one of the biggest closures that we’ve had in the department and in the Sacramento region," a Caltrans spokesperson previously told ABC10.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento-area commuters beware, a portion of Highway 99 is shutting down. 

The closure will last for four days, or 99 hours, and is scheduled to go into effect at 8 p.m., Friday, June 11 and last until 4 a.m. Wednesday, June 16. The multi-day closure of a portion of SR-99, also known as Hwy. 99, will start at Hwy. 99 from 47th Avenue and run to the US-50 connector, also known as Hwy. 50, in Sacramento. CHP says drivers can use Interstate 5 or Sacramento Regional Transit's (SacRT) light rail service, which will be offered for free during the multi-day closure.

Why is the project happening now?

"The closure is necessary for crews to safely replace the bridge deck on SR-99 at 21st Avenue," CHP South Sacramento said on Facebook. "Caltrans is taking preventative measures to fix California's aging infrastructure, including extending the service life of this 62-year-old bridge."

“This is actually a historic moment for Caltrans," Angela DaPrato, Spokesperson for Caltrans, said. "Probably one of the biggest closures that we’ve had in the department and in the Sacramento region."

What's closed to drivers?

Crews are closing the main westbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway to southbound Hwy. 99 and the westbound and eastbound Hwy. 50 connector ramps to southbound Hwy. 99. 

According to CHP, the following ramps will be closed:

  • The on-ramp from 16th Street to eastbound Hwy. 50
  • The on-ramp from 29th Street/H Street to westbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway
  • The on-ramp from 29th Street/N Street to westbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway
  • The on-ramp from 29th Street/T Street to southbound Hwy. 99
  • The on-ramp from Broadway to southbound Hwy. 99
  • The off-ramp from southbound Hwy. 99 to 12th Street
  • The off-ramp from northbound Hwy. 99 to 12th Street
  • The on-ramp from 14th Avenue/30th Street to southbound Hwy. 99
  • The on-ramp (slip) from Fruitridge Road to northbound Hwy. 99
  • The on-ramp (loop) from Fruitridge Road to northbound Hwy. 99
  • The on-ramp (slip) from East 47th Avenue to northbound Hwy. 99
  • The on-ramp (loop) from West 47th Avenue to northbound Hwy. 99

What route should I take instead? 

Drivers are encouraged to use I-5 and avoid Hwy. 99 or free light rail service offered through SacRT during the multi-day closure. Other alternate routes drivers are encouraged to consider include:

  • Traveling north from San Joaquin County (Stockton and Lodi) to Sacramento
    • Use SR-4/Crosstown Freeway to northbound I-5 or
    • Use SR-12 to northbound I-5.
  • Traveling south from Sacramento to San Joaquin County
    • Use southbound I-5.
  • Traveling north from Lodi or Galt to Sacramento
    • Use SR-104/Twin Cities Road to northbound I-5.
  • Traveling north from Wilton or Elk Grove to Sacramento
    • Elk Grove Boulevard to northbound I-5 or
    • Laguna Boulevard/Bond Road to northbound I-5 or
    • Cosumnes River Boulevard/Calvin Road to northbound I-5.
  • Traveling south from Sacramento to Elk Grove, Wilton or Galt
    • Use southbound I-5.
  • Traveling north from Florin or South Sacramento to Downtown/Midtown Sacramento
    • Stockton Boulevard/Mack Road to northbound I-5 or
    • Florin Road to northbound I-5 or
    • 47th Avenue to northbound I-5.
  • Traveling south from westbound Business 80 (North Sacramento area or Cal Expo) towards San Joaquin County
    • Use westbound Hwy. 50 to southbound I-5.
  • Traveling east from Davis or West Sacramento towards San Joaquin County
    • Use eastbound Hwy. 50 to southbound I-5.
  • Traveling south from Airport, Natomas or westbound I-80 towards San Joaquin County
    • Use southbound I-5.
  • Traveling west from El Dorado, Folsom or Rancho Cordova towards San Joaquin County
    • Use westbound Hwy. 50 to southbound I-5.

CHP asks drivers to please plan ahead and to expect delays.

