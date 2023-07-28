Man killed after running in front of car leaving Highway 99 in Sacramento, police say

Police said the man ran in front of a car as it was taking a ramp off Highway 99.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A man died after being hit by a car that was leaving Highway 99 in Sacramento.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident happened as a 2001 Honda was taking the westbound Mack Road off-ramp, just before 3 a.m. Friday.

Police said a man ran in front of the car as it was taking the off-ramp and hit the right side of the car, breaking the windshield and right-side mirror.

The driver called 911, but authorities ultimately pronounced the man dead at the scene.

No identification was found for the man, who is currently listed as a John Doe.

Police said the driver is cooperating with investigators and that drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.