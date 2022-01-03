Man killed after attempting to cross Highway 99 at Mack Road | Update

The driver called 911 and cooperated with police as they investigated the accident.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after attempting to cross Highway 99 Tuesday night.

The California Highway Patrol said the collision happened along Highway 99 near Mack Road around 9:33 p.m. At least one vehicle was involved.

CHP - South Sacramento said in an update on Wednesday the victim, who has not yet been identified, attempted to cross the southbound lanes. At the same time, an 18-year-old man from Arbuckle, was driving a white Chevrolet Silverado when he hit the victim.

"The driver noticed the pedestrian when he was approximately 10 feet from his location, had little time to react, applied the brakes and attempted to avoid the pedestrian by steering to the left," CHP officials said in their update.

After the accident, the driver called 911 and was cooperating with police during their investigation.

A portion of the highway was temporarily closed Tuesday night.

Vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision involving a fatality that occurred on SR-99 at Mack Road. The #1 and #2 lanes are now open for traffic to flow through. Unknown estimated time for opening the #3 and # 4 lanes. Find alternative routes to avoid traffic back up. pic.twitter.com/O2gITxLTfR — CHP-South Sacramento (@CHPSouthSac) March 2, 2022

