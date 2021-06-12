x
Highway 99 Shutdown: Live Sacramento traffic map

Here's a look at traffic for alternate routes as Highway 99 is shut down in Sacramento for construction.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Caltrans shut down Highway 99 from 47th Avenue to the Highway 50 connector starting Friday evening and will be keeping the highway closed until early morning Wednesday.

LEARN MORE: Highway 99 closure in Sacramento: What you need to know before you hit the road

Caltrans suggested drivers take Interstate 5 as an alternate route for drivers who usually use Highway 99. With that in mind, drivers should expect more people on I-5.

Take a live look at the traffic around the area when planning an alternate route:

You can also take a live look at some of the traffic cameras around I-5 to get a better glimpse of how traffic might be when you get on the road.

Here is a look at the northbound on-ramp of I-5 at Cosumnes River Boulevard.

On the southbound Capital City Freeway heading towards southbound Highway 99, a long line of cars could be seen Saturday afternoon heading to alternate routes.

The Sacramento Fire Department is about a block away from where the highway closure is expected to begin. Fire officials say they already have a plan. 