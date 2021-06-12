Highway 99 Shutdown: Live Sacramento traffic map

Here's a look at traffic for alternate routes as Highway 99 is shut down in Sacramento for construction.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Caltrans shut down Highway 99 from 47th Avenue to the Highway 50 connector starting Friday evening and will be keeping the highway closed until early morning Wednesday.

Caltrans suggested drivers take Interstate 5 as an alternate route for drivers who usually use Highway 99. With that in mind, drivers should expect more people on I-5.

Take a live look at the traffic around the area when planning an alternate route:

You can also take a live look at some of the traffic cameras around I-5 to get a better glimpse of how traffic might be when you get on the road.

Here is a look at the northbound on-ramp of I-5 at Cosumnes River Boulevard.

On the southbound Capital City Freeway heading towards southbound Highway 99, a long line of cars could be seen Saturday afternoon heading to alternate routes.

