If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

1:15 p.m. Sunday update:

Bradford Dozier's body was found at the base of a cliff in Alpine County after he fell approximately 200 feet as he attempted to free climb steep terrain on the north side of Peak 9626, according to Alpine County Sheriff's Office.

The 55-year-old was described by family and friends as "an avid and strong hiker who enjoyed climbing peaks in the Sierras," according to the sheriff's office.

Original story

Police are asking for the community's help finding a missing person.

According to the Alpine County Sheriff's Office, Bradford Dozier, 55, was last seen in Sacramento on Saturday, Oct. 27. His car was found the next day, Sunday, Oct. 28, at the Evergreen Trailhead in Alpine county.

It is unknown if he was hiking from that location.

Dozier is 5'5 and weighs approximately 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark green long sleeved shirt, olive hiking pants and hiking shoes or boots.

A search is currently underway in Alpine County. If you have any information about his location, contact the Alpine County Sheriff's Office at 1-530-694-2231.

© 2018 KXTV