SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new multi-year agreement between the Sacramento River Cats and Sutter Health will bring a new name to the River Cat's home field.

After the 2019 season, the home of the River Cats will be called Sutter Health Park.

"Sutter Health has been a long-time partner to the Sacramento River Cats--whether it was their network doctors serving as team physicians or through their sponsorship of our Saturday night fireworks," said River Cats General Manager Chip Maxson in a statement. "We are excited about this new opportunity where we can concentrate on a variety of community-focused projects on and off the field, while also lending the Sutter Health name to the home of the River Cats, a premier venue for fun, affordable and family-friendly entertainment in the Sacramento region."

The groups intend to work together on community focused projects improving health and wellness in the region and expand support of youth physical and mental health. It also intends to expand access to play and the outdoors throughout the region.

“Sutter Health is excited to expand our nearly 20-year community partnership with the River Cats. The organization is a fun, affordable and family-friendly community asset that we are proud to support,” said Sutter Health Chief Operating Officer James Conforti in a statement. “Together we call this region home, and we are passionate about supporting our vibrant community. Communities are stronger when there is greater access to sports, athletics and outdoor activities, which are powerful ways to improve individual health and wellness.”

Raley's, who was the inaugural sponsor, will transition out of its role at the end of the 2019 season.

"Twenty years ago, Raley’s made a commitment to support our local baseball club, which was a defining moment for our region," said River Cats President Jeff Savage in a statement. "We are very grateful for their partnership over the years and all that we have accomplished together in support of our organization, our players and the larger community."

