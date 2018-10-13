SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Mayor Darrell Steinberg is asking the Department of Public Works to return benches that were removed along K Street, after area homeless advocates criticized the move.

The 10 benches were removed as a part of an area improvement project that also included repaving the road and painting crosswalks, among other things, city spokesperson Marycon Young told ABC10.

“K Street is a heavy pedestrian corridor and the city wants to ensure a safe environment for all those visiting the area,” Young said in a statement.

However, homeless advocates with the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness called it a ploy to make the homeless so uncomfortable that they would leave the area.

“I think that it’s pretty mean spirited,” said the SRCEH Executive Director Bob Erlenbusch. “I mean, they targeted the area that has a high concentration of homeless people.”

K Street has become a popular destination in recent years after the city poured millions into redevelopment, and because of its location near the Golden 1 Center. Steinberg is asking the Department of Public Works to put the benches back.

“I’m asking that Public Works put the benches back until they are ready to do a full upgrade of K Street that includes places for people to sit,” Steinberg said in a statement.

The decision will be left up to the public works.

