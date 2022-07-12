'No one wants to live like this' | How the unhoused feel about Sacramento, county's new partnership

Many people experiencing homelessness doubt there will be follow through with this agreement.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the first time, the city and county are in a joint agreement to help solve the homeless crisis in Sacramento.

The agreement includes 200 more shelter beds in a year plus workers to go into encampments and sign people up for full services. However, for those experiencing homelessness, they are hesitant that this agreement will live up to its promises.

A man who wished not to be identified said “full services for a house or to be indoors? Man, I’m there,” when asked his thoughts on the new agreement.

A homeless man named Bob said he's excited about the idea of more shelter beds.

“I think that we want to be left alone, but if their services are available and they are serious then yeah, we want to get off the streets. I mean, look at this. No one wants to live like this - I mean, I know I don’t,” said Bob.

However, he's hesitant because he’s been through it all before.

“I was at Miller Park, I was at X Street, then they sent me over to the motel, and they lost funding and I was back out on the street again. So they didn’t do nothing for me,” said Bob.

However, what he and the other man said they ultimately want is housing, like a tiny home.

“I don’t do to well with shelters. I might as well be back on the streets again,” the unidentified man said.

The county wants to manage people’s expectations. County Executive Ann Edwards says this agreement is not magic and won't suddenly fix homelessness. But there are some immediate changes people will see.

“They will see outreach teams out there regularly, multiple times a week. This is new,” said Edwards.

As far as next steps, the Department of Health Services will propose funding for Community Outreach Recovery Empowerment (CORE) Behavioral Health Center.

There will be a funding request for operations at Safe Stay communities.

Right now, the county and city are developing an action plan to address protocols, work plans and timelines.

WATCH ALSO: