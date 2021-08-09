Homeless encampments, RVs catch fire near Haggin Oaks golf course

An RV caught fire and spread to at least two others parked nearby along Roseville Road, just west of Longview Drive in Sacramento. No injuries were reported.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Several homeless encampments and RVs caught fire early Wednesday morning near Haggin Oaks Golf Course.

An RV caught fire and spread to at least two others parked nearby along Roseville Road, just west of Longview Drive in Sacramento. After the motor home became fully engulfed, several homeless encampments caught fire, too.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The initial fire started around 1 a.m. Roseville Road was temporarily shut down in both directions as witnesses say they saw several explosions as firefighters tried to keep the fire from spreading.

There were also reports of water access issues initially and worries about nearby bridges. Sacramento Regional Transit interrupted service Wednesday morning because of the fire and enacted a temporary bus bridge, which has since been canceled. Service on Watt/I-80 and Marconi/Arcade Stations has resumed.

Sacramento Fire Department Battalion Chief Dave Lauchner said firefighters responded to multiple fires before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

"We’ve had a few different fires on the [American River] Parkway,” Lauchner said. “We had multiple units out on the Parkway dealing with some fires and we've also had some fires up north by the airport so a busy night here at Sacramento.”

Sacramento fire officials said motor homes aren't more susceptible to catching fire compared to houses, but can ignite a lot quicker.

