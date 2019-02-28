Homeless in Sacramento: What you need to know

A Point-in-Time (PIT) Count for Sacramento's homeless will finish in June 2019, however, service providers already expect increased homeless populations for an area already struggling to meet the current need.

The last PIT Count was released in 2017. It revealed a 30 percent increase in the homeless population and an unsheltered homeless increase of 85 percent.

"Unfortunately, we expect those numbers to go up this year," said Ben Avey of Sacramento Steps Forward.

To address a growing homeless population, Mayor Darrell Steinberg has challenged his fellow council members to open 800 beds, split among the eight districts, to the homeless.

Early ideas included potential Sprung Shelters or Scattered Site housing. Sacramento has a total of $40 million on hand to achieve their goals.

