Homeless man critically injured after being hit by car at Sacramento strip mall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A homeless man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car at a strip mall in the 5200 block of Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento, Wednesday night.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the man was struck when the car crashed into a vacant storefront at a strip mall in the area. The driver was not injured.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The storefront and a business next door both suffered damage. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Just after 8pm, a vehicle crashed into a commercial strip mall on the 5200 Block of Stockton Blvd damaging a vacant storefront and an adjacent business. A homeless male was injured by the crash and taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver was not injured. — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) January 28, 2021