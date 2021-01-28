Homeless man critically injured after being hit by car at Sacramento strip mall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A homeless man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car at a strip mall in the 5200 block of Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento, Wednesday night.
The crash happened just after 8 p.m. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the man was struck when the car crashed into a vacant storefront at a strip mall in the area. The driver was not injured.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
The storefront and a business next door both suffered damage. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.