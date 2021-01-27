'We’ve got to bring people indoors' | Homeless person dies during winter storm in Sacramento

The identity of the person and how they died is not known at this time.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg told ABC10 that one homeless person has died following a major winter storm that passed through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Sacramento City Councilmember Katie Valenzuela first announced the death in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

"Just confirmed that one unhoused person died last night in my district," said Valenzuela on Twitter. "I'm beyond grief-stricken... I'm angry. We can and MUST do better for our neighbors."

When ABC10 reporter Lena Howland asked Steinberg to confirm if a homeless person died outside during the storm, he replied saying "at least one."

Steinberg went on to call the death terrible.

“It’s a human being. That’s someone with a family who I don’t know what the cause of death was, but nobody should be out on the streets period," Steinberg said. "No one should be out on the streets -- certainly during the worst weather possible. I believe we should have these warming centers every day, every night, throughout the wintertime, and during the summer as well. We’ve got to bring people indoors.”

The Sacramento City Council will hold an emergency meeting at 3 p.m. to talk about the "unacceptable situation of people exposed to the elements," Steinberg announced on Twitter. At least one more warming center will open Wednesday night as Steinberg declares a local emergency. Steinberg explains that by declaring this local emergency, the city can offer shelter every night until winter is over.

Today at 3 pm we will hold an emergency meeting of the Sacramento City Council on the unacceptable situation of people exposed to the elements. We’ll open at least one warming center tonight and by declaring a local emergency we can offer shelter every night till winter’s end. — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) January 27, 2021

