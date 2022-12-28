More resources open up for homeless amid rain, cold temps in Sacramento

This week's rain is what triggered the reaction for the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With more rain and cold temperatures on the way, both the city and county of Sacramento are activating additional resources for those who are homeless.

Sacramento County is activating their weather respite motel sheltering. Partners go out into the community and help those experiencing homelessness reserve a spot.

Kerry Fallgren, who is experiencing homelessness, said that’s what they need, for the services to come to them.

“I can’t keep these numbers in these phones memorized and stuff to be able to call them. They should make an effort, they know where I’m at. They came and found me once before,” said Fallgren.

For most, the motel is ideal because it’s their own space that makes them feel safer.

The shelter allows for partners, pets and even transportation back and forth, but most importantly, they can bring some items with them.

“50 to 60 pounds on my back alone for walking down the street to get a soda. I can’t leave my stuff barely to find firewood to keep myself warm,” said Fallgren.

The city is utilizing a criterion decided by council in March this year to activate the Outreach and Engagement Center on Auburn Boulevard. It’s been open for most of the last two months due to severe weather. This week, it’s the rain that triggered the response, but it would also happen if the temperature hit 37 degrees or lower, according to Nick Golling, the homeless services manager for the city of Sacramento.

“The largest that we got to was right around 50% capacity, so we didn’t have to turn anyone away during the last activations. So we certainly encourage people to utilize these things,” said Golling.

The city also provides transportation to the center and is open to family and those with pets.

“It’s open 365 days a year as well for it’s standard operations. When we have these types of weather operations, we surge, so an additional 50 people are able to come in on just a walk in basis," he said.

The city and county both expect people to check out on Friday from these resources.

The city operates 550 rooms across the hotels and motels as emergency shelters that operate 365 days not related to weather. All of this information is available on the 211 website.

"Due to the rain, wind and cooler temperatures, the Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance (DHA) and its partners has activated the Weather Respite Motel Sheltering response with a current check out date of Friday, December, 30th. The Department will continue to monitor the weather forecast and determine if any extensions will be necessary," Sacramento County told ABC10 in a statement.

Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA and referral partners used during previous weather events. As a reminder, there is no self-referral into this program.

The process is as follows:

Trained navigator partners will make contact with those experiencing homelessness that are particularly vulnerable and unlikely to engage in any other programs; Offer a motel stay and will assist in reserving the space at the motel; Participants in the weather respite sheltering program will work with their referring party on transportation to and from the motel; Participants are allowed to bring partners, pets, and a limited number of possessions with them for the duration of their stay.

Capacity will depend on motel room availability at the county’s partner motels, but all available rooms will be used.

Participants are expected to follow a code of conduct while they are guests in the motel rooms.

WATCH ALSO: