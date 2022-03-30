Homemade explosives found by Placer County Sheriff's deputies during traffic stop

The county's Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit assisted after deputies discovered explosives, drugs and ammunition during a traffic stop.

CAMINO, Calif. — A Sacramento man was arrested following a traffic stop in Placer County after deputies found homemade explosives, drugs and ammunition.

According to a Facebook post by the Placer County Sheriff's Office, 51-year-old Yevgeniy Onopkov, of Sacramento, was stopped around 3:45 a.m. on Auburn Folsom Road near Camino Oro on Thursday, March 24, after deputies thought his car was "suspicious."

Deputies flashed a spotlight on the car and saw Onopkov attempt to hide. Law enforcement was able to contact the suspect and search him.

During that search, deputies found not only the homemade explosive on Onopkov, but also a concealed dagger knife, ammunition and a plastic baggie of heroin.

Onopkov was arrested on several charges, including "concealed dagger, possession of a controlled substance for sale, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, possession of an explosive device."

