Homes evacuated as Grant Fire ignites near Sloughhouse

Residents living near Glory Lane have been asked to evacuate as the fire grew to more than 150 acres with "rapid spread."

SLOUGHHOUSE, Calif. — Some homes are being evacuated after a wildfire, called the Grant Fire, flared up near Sloughhouse on Friday.

The fire started along Grant Line Road near Kiefer Boulevard, according to CAL FIRE. Residents living near Glory Lane have been asked to evacuate as the fire grew to more than 150 acres with "rapid spread."

Additional road closures and evacuations are pending, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.

Crews with CAL FIRE and the El Dorado National Forest are helping to battle this fire.

The cause has not yet been determined.

