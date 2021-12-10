'God didn’t cause this devastation, but He will get me through it' | Homes lost in Sacramento County mobile home park fire

No injuries have been reported and while many homes were saved, dozens more were lost.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The River Delta Fire District continued its work Tuesday to contain a fire that destroyed 30 structures in Sacramento County.

Fire Chief Paul Cutino said 54 acres have burned so far and the fire is at 60% containment after breaking out Monday afternoon at Rancho Marina RV Park along Brannan Island Road. Deputy Fire Chief Hugh Henderson, with River Delta Fire District, said the strong winds hampered firefighting efforts.

"I don't mind losing the trailer or any of the functional things, my clothes. It's just that I had sentimental papers in there." said James Topf, who lost his trailer in the fire.

While searching through the rubble, one of the items Topf found was his Catholic Devotional. He said finding that meant more than anything.

"God didn’t cause this devastation but He will get me through it," Topf said.

A fire tore through Rancho Marina RV Park in Isleton yesterday afternoon and is still burning this morning. No injuries but 30 structures were lost. While reporting on it I met James, one of the residents just coming back in to see if his home had made it. It did not. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/EobMRJo5MU — Zach Fuentes (@ZachFuentesTV) October 12, 2021

Chief Cutino says they still have not determined the cause of the fire, but says high winds was a major contributor into what made the fire as devastating as it was.

