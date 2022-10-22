Homicide count in Sacramento matches last year's numbers

Sacramento Police reported 57 total homicides in 2021, with two months left in 2022 numbers this year could surpass 2021's.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As gunfire rang out following a disturbance at Sacramento's Grant Union High School during a football game leaving a man dead Friday night, the city hit a grim milestone.

The deadly shooting, feet away from crowds of families and high school football game attendees, marked the city's 50th homicide case in 2022.

"This violence continues to be unacceptable in our city," Sacramento Police spokesman Zach Eaton said at the scene Friday.

According to the Sacramento Police Department's Year to Date Statistics, there were 57 total homicides in 2021 with 50 reported by October.

So far in 2022, the city is now at its 50th reported homicide with two months still left in the year.

Homicides have continued to go up since 2020, data shows. Sacramento Police reported a 29% increase in homicide-related death between the year of 2020 and 2021, with the year 2020 ended with 44 homicides and 2021 ending with 57 homicides.