Sacramento Police investigate homicide in Natomas Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A homicide investigation is underway in Natomas Park, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said in a Tweet Sunday.

Officials have released few details about the case, but said the investigation was taking place in the 1800 block of Club Center Drive.

Police officials posted the Tweet at 12:42 p.m. Sunday saying that more information will be released.