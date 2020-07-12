Shooting victim heard 'calling out for help,' according to Sacramento County Sheriff's office

A man was shot near the area of 66th Avenue and Stockton Boulevard Sunday night. The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to come forward.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in one man killed over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post, the sheriff's office received multiple calls about gunshots just before 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, near the area of 66th Avenue and Stockton Boulevard. One caller even told the sheriff's office they heard someone "calling out for help."

Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim soon died at the scene of the crime.

The sheriff's office is investigating the shooting, conducting interviews with witnesses. The victim has not yet been identified. Information about a suspect has not yet been released, either.

If you know any information about this incident, you're asked to contact the sheriff's office at 916-874-5115.



