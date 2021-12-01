Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Rio Linda

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the woman was found with "severe trauma."

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office opened a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead inside a Rio Linda home.

Deputies said they got a call from another law enforcement agency who spoke with a resident on the 6500 block of Rio Linda Boulevard. Authorities grew concerned about a possible medical emergency at the home after speaking with someone they had previously contacted.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District arrived to the home to help, but found a woman dead with what deputies described as "severe trauma."

Deputies arrived to secure the scene for the investigation, and one suspect was detained for the killing.

Few details about what led up to the killing were released. No additional details are available at this time. The suspect and the victim have not be identified.

