Man found dead in apartment after neighbors hear a gunshot and shattered glass, deputies say

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred at an apartment complex on the 5500 block of Harrison Street in Sacramento County.

Law enforcement said in a Facebook post they were called to the apartment complex around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check on a man who lived in the unit alone. According to police, just two days before, residents "heard a gunshot and shattering glass," and since then, they haven't seen the man.

Deputies said once on scene, they found the man who they said was "obviously deceased." Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators gathered evidence and talked to witnesses but said at this time there is no information on a suspect or suspects.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

