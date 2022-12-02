x
1 person injured, 2 horses dead in Rio Linda after traffic accident | Updates

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said Wednesday morning multiple horses freed themsevles from a property.

RIO LINDA, Calif. — Two horses died after a traffic accident Wednesday morning. One person has been transported to a local hospital.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to reports of a vehicle accident on Dry Creek Road and Elkhorn Boulevard. Crews arrived and found two vehicles that were involved in a crash along with multiple horses that had freed themselves from a property.

There was no information immediately available about where the horses were from.

