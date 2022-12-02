1 person injured, 2 horses dead in Rio Linda after traffic accident | Updates

RIO LINDA, Calif. — Two horses died after a traffic accident Wednesday morning. One person has been transported to a local hospital.
Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to reports of a vehicle accident on Dry Creek Road and Elkhorn Boulevard. Crews arrived and found two vehicles that were involved in a crash along with multiple horses that had freed themselves from a property.
There was no information immediately available about where the horses were from.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 10