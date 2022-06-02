Another attraction in Old Sacramento: Hotel proposed next to California State Railroad Museum

The hotel's proposed location is just in front of the California State Railroad Museum on I Street in the Old Sacramento Historic District.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The California Department of Parks and Recreation has proposed building a hotel in Old Sacramento.

The hotel's proposed location would be just in front of the California State Railroad Museum on I Street. A representative with the California State Parks says the purpose of the proposed hotel development is "to collect, preserve, study, restore, reconstruct, exhibit, and interpret this history for the education, recreation, and enjoyment of park visitors."

According to California State Parks, the project presents the opportunity for them to attract visitors to the area and tell a broader, more inclusive story about California's Gold Rush as the Old Sacramento Historic District is known for being a national historic landmark.

"State Parks thinks a unique hotel development has the potential to complement the historic purpose of Old Sacramento State Historic Park, add to the area’s vitality, and provide a new way for visitors to experience the site," John Fraser, the Capital District Superintendent for California State Parks, wrote in a statement to ABC10.

Over the past year, California State Parks has worked with Page & Turnbull Inc., a local historic preservation, architecture, planning, and design firm, to develop a study for the design and programming of the proposed hotel.

The California State Parks are seeking the public's input on the design guidelines for the proposed project. State Parks, along with representatives from Page & Turnbull Inc., are hosting a virtual workshop from 6 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. At the workshop, they will present their background, goals, and initial design ideas for the hotel before gathering input from the public and local partners.

