House, car destroyed in a fire, Sacramento Metro Fire says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews battled a fire Friday evening that destroyed a home and a car, said Sacramento Metro Fire.

According to a tweet from the fire department, the house fire sparked near Elder Creek Road and Hedge Avenue in the Vineyard area of Sacramento County.

The fire was elevated to two alarms due to a lack of water resources in the area, according to a Sacramento Metro Fire commander. A second truck brought in water to help extinguish the flames.

Sacramento Metro said the fire destroyed one home and a car.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not been reported.

#MetroFire crews on scene of house fire near Elder Creek Rd and Hedge Av in the Vineyard are of Sacramento County. pic.twitter.com/aNLmokn1Vy — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) June 19, 2021