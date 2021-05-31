Sacramento Metro Fire investigates cause of house fire in Arden Arcade neighborhood

Investigators believe that the fire started as a garage or attic fire that quickly spread to the rest of the home.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A house fire in the Arden Arcade area of Sacramento broke out early on Monday morning, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department said.

The fire was located at Yellowstone Lane and Rainbow Avenue in a residential neighborhood.

According to a spokesperson with Sacramento Metro Fire, Battalion Chief Charlie Jenkins, there was someone inside the home when it caught on fire.

"We did have a gentleman that was inside the home, woke up at about 4 o'clock this morning, walked out, and was able to safely exit the building," Jenkins said.

There were no injuries to anyone within the house that caught on fire, nor to any pets. Jenkins told ABC10 that neighboring houses are okay.

The garage of the Arden Arcade home was seriously damaged, with the roof collapsing, Jenkins said. He said there would also be "significant overhaul" on the attic of the house.

Investigators are on the scene determining what caused the fire. Jenkins said initial reports show it appears to have been a heavy garage or attic fire that spread to the rest of the house. There was a gas meter that had burned through, and fire crews had to secure that to avoid further complications from the fire, Jenkins said, but were able to do so safely.

"Typically with gas, from a firefighters standpoint, we like it to be on fire so we can see it," Jenkins said. "It's very dangerous when we have an open gas line with no emissions source."

Jenkins said that if firefighters had not taken these steps, the gas could have filled the area, found an ignition source, and exploded. PG&E is now on the scene checking the gas meter.

The fire was still smoking for sometime even after the flames had been put out as of roughly 4:45 a.m. Fire crews continued working after the majority of the blaze had been extinguished, throwing items out of the garage and continuing to hose it down.

However, there may still be a large number of fire and police personnel on the scene for some time Monday morning as the remnants of the fire are cleaned up and the cause of the fire is investigated. Jenkins estimates that to take another 3 to four hours as of 6 a.m.

#RainbowAv - a detached garage fire spread to the residence causing an attic fire. There were no injuries. The gas meter on the home was also on fire when crews arrived. 1 person was displaced. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/AZzkbesD76 — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) May 31, 2021

