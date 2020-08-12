No adults home when house fire breaks out in North Highlands

Two dogs were found dead inside the home, along with three minors, one of whom was described as being in "grave condition."

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A child is in "grave condition" with burns after an overnight house fire in North Highlands, accord to Sac Metro Fire.

The fire broke out in a home along Hillsdale Boulevard, near Walerga Road. Sac Metro Fire crews were able to get the fire under control by 4 a.m. Two other children were found in the home, and are expected to be OK.

Fire crews did find two dogs dead inside the home and reported that no adults were home at the time the fire broke out.

According to Sac Metro Battalion Chief Tony Peck, crews were able to get into the home and quickly search for people inside. Investigators are still trying to figure out how the fire started.

"There probably was a lot of smoke, so [they] probably had some smoke inhalation, and obviously that's deadly in itself," Peck said.

#MetroFire is o/s of an attic fire on #HillsdaleBl in #NorthHighlands in a house. Fire attack and search have commenced. pic.twitter.com/YqtrAEWcBa — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 8, 2020

