Crews battle house fire in North Sacramento

A large fire broke out at a residence on Redondo Avenue Friday morning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire crews spent the morning putting out a large house fire in North Sacramento Friday.

The Sacramento Fire Department responded to a large structure fire at a residence on Redondo Avenue around 8 a.m.

Crews reported heavy fire conditions upon arrival. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, all three residents managed to escape the home uninjured.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, no other information is known at this time.

