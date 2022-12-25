North Highlands house fire leaves 2 dogs dead, person critically injured

The Red Cross is now assisting the multiple adults who are displaced.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Six adults are displaced, two dogs are dead and one person is critically hurt after a North Highlands home caught fire early Christmas morning, officials with the Sacramento Metro Fire Department said in a Tweet.

At around 2 a.m. Sunday, crews responded to a home on David Drive in North Highlands and found heavy fire conditions.

A victim was rescued by fire crews and taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Two dogs died in the blaze which left six adults displaced, according to fire officials.

The American Red Cross is now helping the people displaced find shelter and resources while an investigation into the fire is underway.

At approx 2:00am, crews arrived to heavy fire conditions at a home in North Highlands. A victim was rescued by fire crews and transported in critical condition. Two dogs are deceased, and six adults are displaced with Red Cross assisting. The fire is under investigation.

