Crews extinguish house fire in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews extinguished a house fire in Sacramento.
Sacramento Fire Department officials said the flames have engulfed a single-story house.
The house fire spread from the roof to a neighboring building that was under construction. It is unclear how much the building was damaged.
Sacramento Department Fire officials said no one was injured in the fire.
The cause of the fire has not been released because it is still under investigation.
WATCH NEXT: Yolo County grass fire burning hundreds of acres
A 500-acre grass fire near Fremont Weir Wildlife Area in Yolo County started overnight.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9