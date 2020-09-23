How the City of Sacramento is handling the coronavirus pandemic, according to poll

Sacramento Vice Mayor Jeff Harris said the poll's findings are dire news for businesses of Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento released findings of a voluntary online poll that shows how residents and businesses are doing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jorge Oseguera, a city auditor, said the pandemic has been disruptive to most people of Sacramento.

More than 1,000 residents and 120 businesses participated in the voluntary poll that showed 93% of those who participated in supporting mask requirements.

"While the financial impacts are severe to some households, many residents are struggling with mental and emotional health during the pandemic," Oseguera said.

Sacramento Vice Mayor Jeff Harris said the poll's findings are dire news for businesses of Sacramento.

Oseguera seems to agree with Harris.

"The impacts of COVID-19 on the business community have been immense," Oseguera said. "Sacramento businesses need short-term capital."

Sixty-eight percent of businesses reduced employee hours or completely shut down during the pandemic while 4% of business owners said they have no intention to re-open.

"We are going to have a bit of a struggle with our small businesses moving forward," Harris said.

In the meantime, what is being done to help local Sacramento restaurants?

Local restaurant owner Patrick Mulvaney joined forces with the Independent Restaurant Coalition with one simple message: save our restaurants.

"Neighborhood restaurants are the lifeblood of our community," Mulvaney said. "They are where we come together and make lifelong memories, and right now they are facing extinction."

The coalition launched a campaign with actor Morgan Freeman to push the Federal Restaurants Act that would establish a $120-billion restaurant revitalization fund.

"So you know when the voice of God is on your side you're doing something right," Mulvaney joked, referencing a movie role Freeman played.