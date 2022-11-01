How COVID-sniffing dogs will help ensue Tool performs at Golden 1 Center this weekend

With shows already planned months in advance at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center, acts are turning to K9 services for another layer of protection.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The latest surge of COVID-19 cases nationwide is already leading to a new wave of event cancelations and postponements for fears of worsening the virus' spread — especially among performers.

One way entertainers and acts with large crews are keeping the virus away is by picking up its scent. Jerry Johnson is the president of Bio-Detection K9, a company that trains dogs to sniff out illnesses like COVID-19.

One act utilizing Johnson's services is rock band TOOL, who are performing at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Jan. 15. And while trained dogs can work for hours and sniff hundreds of people, these services are limited to the performers and other crew members involved in the show.

"In nature, dogs are super interested in biology. When two dogs meet and start sniffing each other, what they're doing is gathering information," Johnson told ABC10. "If the dog is sick, he knows."

Johnson's Portland-based company has 14 trained dogs they can service out to other companies, stadiums and more.

"Our dogs travel with the band, the dog handlers also live on the bus with the band. But you also have the band's people, the unions, local workers," Johnson said. "They're probably checking 300 or 400 people."

