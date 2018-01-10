Police officers from different departments went head-to-head for the Battle of the Badges softball tournament at Raley Field Sunday.

The Citrus Heights Police Department played against the Rocklin Police Department, and the Rancho Cordova Police Department took on the Sacramento Police Department.

Before the fun on the field began, a moment of silence was held for Deputy Mark Stasyuk.

“We're just out here having a good time, and it's also an opportunity for us to pay respect for our fallen brother, Deputy Stasyuk,” said Sacramento Sheriff’s Deputy Jose De La Cruz.

De La Cruz, who worked with Stasyuk, said Sunday’s friendly rivalry was much needed after the last couple of weeks.

“We're out here to have a little fun and hopefully lighten the mood just a little bit to help us get through this rough time,” De La Cruz said.

Some of the players wore shirts with Stasyuk's badge number and instead of having their picture on the jumbotron, the team chose to honor their brother by having Stasyuk’s photo up on the big screen.

“We want to keep him first and foremost in our thoughts and our prayers, and we also want to send prayers to his family and let them know that we'll always be there for them,” De La Cruz added.

Sunday's game also gave law enforcement families an opportunity to come together to support the officers on the field.

“It's just awesome. I'm happy to see him play out there,” said Norm Boeger, while cheering for his son who’s an officer for the Citrus Heights Police Department.

Boeger and his wife Lori said they felt proud to see their son play with his fellow brothers and sisters.

“It's awesome because daily when our son is out on duty, we worry about him because we never know what's going to happen to him,” Boeger explained. “Just like with Mark, when he went to work he had no idea what was going to happen that day, but they still go out to serve the community."

Rocklin PD won Citrus Heights PD, 14-13, and Sacramento PD defeated Rancho Cordova, 11-10.

