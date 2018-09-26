If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Whether voting by mail or in person, Sacramento County voters soon heading to voting centers or drop boxes to cast their vote in the 2018 General Election.

There are total of 78 voting centers and 53 drop boxes for residents to cast their votes.

Here’s a complete list of all the voting centers in Sacramento County, detailing hours of operation and location. While the times for Vote Centers may differ leading up to Election Day, all their locations will be open on Election Day, November 6th, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. ​

Vote center locations open from October 27 to November 6, 2018.

Citrus Heights

City of Citrus Heights City Hall Council Chambers 6360 Fountain Square Dr Citrus Heights, CA 95621 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Elk Grove

Armaan’s Palace Event Hall 2301 Longport Ct Elk Grove, CA 95758 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Folsom

Granite Center 909 Mormon St Folsom, CA 95630 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.​

Galt

Department of Human Assistance – Galt 210 N Lincoln Way Galt, CA 95632 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.​

North Highlands

Murph – Emmanuel A M E Church 4151 Don Julio Blvd North Highlands, CA 95660 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.​

Rancho Cordova

Koreana Plaza 10947 Olson Dr, Ste 411 Rancho Cordova, CA 95670 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.​

Sacramento - Arden Arcade

Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer 4641 Marconi Ave Sacramento, CA 95821 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Richard T. Conzelmann Community Center 2201 Cottage Way Sacramento, CA 95825 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sacramento - Central City

Oak Park Community Center 3425 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Sacramento, CA 95817 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sacramento County Administration Building 700 H St Sacramento, CA 95814 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The California Museum 1020 O St Sacramento, CA 95814 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sacramento - Florin

Pat O’Brien Community Center 8025 Waterman Rd Sacramento, CA 95829 9 a.m. – 5 p.m

Sacramento - Natomas

Natomas Unified School District 1931 Arena Blvd Sacramento, CA 95834 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sacramento - North

Greater Sacramento Urban League 3725 Marysville Blvd Sacramento, CA 95838 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sacramento - Rosemont

​Unity of Sacramento Church 9249 Folsom Blvd Sacramento, CA 95826 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sacramento - South

Department of Human Assistance – Florin 2450 Florin Rd Sacramento, CA 95822 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Maple Neighborhood Center 3301 37th Ave Sacramento, CA 95824 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church 7595 Center Pkwy Sacramento, CA 95823 8 a.m. – 4 p.m

There will be 60 voting centers open from November 3 - 6, 2018. Not all centers will share the same voting hours.

Antelope

​North Highlands – Antelope Library 4235 Antelope Rd Antelope, CA 95843 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday 11/5/18 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

VFW Post 4647 3300 U St Antelope, CA 95843 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Carmichael

Carmichael Library 5605 Marconi Ave Carmichael, CA 95608 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday 11/5/18 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

San Juan Unified School District 3738 Walnut Ave Carmichael, CA 95608 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Citrus Heights

​​Citrus Heights Fellowship 7405 Mariposa Ave Citrus Heights, CA 95610 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sylvan Oaks Library 6700 Auburn Blvd Citrus Heights, CA 95621 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday 11/5/18 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Elk Grove

Barbara Morse Wackford Center 9014 Bruceville Rd Elk Grove, CA 95758 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Elk Grove City Council Chambers 8400 Laguna Palms Way Elk Grove, CA 95758 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Elk Grove United Methodist Church 8986 Elk Grove Blvd Elk Grove, CA 95624 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Franklin Library 10055 Franklin High Rd Elk Grove, CA 95757 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Meadows Senior Living 9325 E Stockton Blvd Elk Grove, CA 95624 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fair Oaks

Fair Oaks Library 11601 Fair Oaks Blvd Fair Oaks, CA 95628 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday 11/5/18 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Faith Lutheran Church 4000 San Juan Ave Fair Oaks, CA 95628 8 a.m. – 4: p.m.

First Baptist Church of Fair Oaks 4401 San Juan Ave Fair Oaks, CA 95628 11/3/18 and 11/5/18 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday 11/4/18 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sacramento Metro Fire Station # 32 8890 Roediger Ln Fair Oaks, CA 95628 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Folsom

​Muslim Community of Folsom 391 S Lexington Dr, Suite 120 Folsom, CA 95630 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Prairie City Landing Senior Living Community 645 Willard Dr Folsom, CA 95630 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Gold River

Eskaton Gold River Lodge 11390 Coloma Rd Gold River, CA 95670 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Herald

Herald Fire Station # 87 12746 Ivie Rd Herald, CA 95638 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

North Highlands

Hillsdale Blvd Baptist Church 6201 Hillsdale Blvd Sacramento, CA 95842 9:00 a.m. – 5 p.m.

North Highlands Community Center 6040 Watt Ave North Highlands, CA 95660 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.​

Orangevale​​​​​​

Orangevale Community Center 6826 Hazel Ave Orangevale, CA 95662 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m

Rancho Cordova

Folsom Cordova Community Partnership 10665 Coloma Rd, Suite 200 Rancho Cordova, CA 95670 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

George Washington Carver High School 10101 Systems Pkwy Sacramento, CA 95827 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Rancho Cordova City Hall 2729 Prospect Park Dr Rancho Cordova, CA 95670 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Rancho Murieta

Rancho Murieta Community Service District 15160 Jackson Rd Rancho Murieta, CA 95683 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m

Rio Linda/Elverta

Depot Building and Park 6730 Front St Rio Linda, CA 95673 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sacramento - Arden Arcade

Campus Commons Clubhouse 650 Commons Dr Sacramento, CA 95825 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Mel Rapton Honda 3630 Fulton Ave Sacramento, CA 95821 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Orange Grove Adult School 4640 Orange Grove Ave Sacramento, CA 95841 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Rio Americano High School 4540 American River Dr Sacramento, CA 95864 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Town & Country Lutheran Church 4049 Marconi Ave Sacramento, CA 95821 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sacramento - Central City

California State University Sacramento (CSUS) Modoc Hall 3020 State University Dr Sacramento, CA 95819 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m

Colonial Heights Library 4799 Stockton Blvd Sacramento, CA 95820 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday 11/5/18 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Coloma Community Center 4623 T St Sacramento, CA 95819 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Disability Rights California 1831 K St Sacramento, CA 95811 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Marina Vista Community Center 240 Seavey Cir Sacramento, CA 95818 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sierra 2 Center 2791 24th St Sacramento, CA 95818 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The East Jay Building 5025 J St, Suite 102 Sacramento, CA 95819 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sacramento - Florin

Florin East Grammar School 8383 Florin Rd Sacramento, CA 95828 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

George Sim Community Center 6207 Logan St Sacramento, CA 95824 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar 7733 Elk Grove Florin Rd Sacramento, CA 95829 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

South Sacramento Christian Center 7710 Stockton Blvd Sacramento, CA 95823 11/3/18 and 11/5/18 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sunday 11/4/18 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento - Natomas

Department of Human Assistance – Natomas 4450 E Commerce Way Sacramento, CA 95834 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

North Natomas Library 4660 Via Ingoglia Sacramento, CA 95835 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

South Natomas Library 2901 Truxel Rd Sacramento, CA 95833 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday 11/5/18 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sacramento - North

Del Paso Blvd Partnership 1219 Del Paso Blvd Sacramento, CA 95815 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Hagginwood Community Center 3271 Marysville Blvd Sacramento, CA 95815 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Johnston Community Center 231 Eleanor Ave Sacramento, CA 95815 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Robertson Community Center 3525 Norwood Ave Sacramento, CA 95838 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sacramento - Rosemont

UC Cooperative Extension 4145 Branch Center Rd Sacramento, CA 95827 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sacramento - South

ACC Greenhaven Terrace 1180 Corporate Way Sacramento, CA 95831 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Centennial United Methodist Church 5401 Freeport Blvd Sacramento, CA 95822 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Destiny Place 5230 Ehrhardt Ave Sacramento, CA 95823 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Pannell Meadowview Community Center 2450 Meadowview Rd Sacramento, CA 95832 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Robbie Waters Pocket - Greenhaven Library 7335 Gloria Dr Sacramento, CA 95831 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Valley Hi - North Laguna Library 7400 Imagination Pkwy Sacramento, CA 95823 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Vintage Glen Senior Apartments 6000 S Land Park Dr Sacramento, CA 95822 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Walnut Grove

Walnut Grove Library 14177 Market St Walnut Grove, CA 95690 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Wilton

Wilton Community Center 9717 Colony Rd Wilton, CA 95693 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

There will be 53 Vote by mail Ballot Drop Box locations that will be open starting October 8th. Be aware of a 24 hour drop box that will be available in Sacramento at the county voter registration office; the drop box will close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Antelope

​​Arlington Creek Apartments 8131 Walerga Rd Antelope, CA 95843 M-F 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

North Highlands – Antelope Library 4235 Antelope Rd Antelope, CA 95843 M-Th 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. F/Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Su 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/2018. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Carmichael

Carmichael Library 5605 Marconi Ave Carmichael, CA 95608 M-Th 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. F/Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Su 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Winding Commons Senior Residence 6017 Winding Way Carmichael, CA 95608 M-F 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Sa 8:30 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Citrus Heights

City of Citrus Heights City Hall 6360 Fountain Square Dr Citrus Heights, CA 95621 M-F 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Rusch Park Community Center 7801 Auburn Blvd Citrus Heights, CA 95610 M-F 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sylvan Oaks Library 6700 Auburn Blvd Citrus Heights, CA 95621 M-Th 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. F/Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/2018. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Courtland

Courtland Community Library 170 Primasing Ave Courtland, CA 95615 M/T/Th/F 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., W 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/2018. Open Election Day 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Elk Grove

Barbara Morse Wackford Center 9014 Bruceville Rd Elk Grove, CA 95758 M-Su 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Bel Air # 523 8425 Elk Grove Florin Rd Elk Grove, CA 95624 M-Su 6:00 a.m.- 11:00 p.m. Open Election Day 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Elk Grove City Hall 8401 Laguna Palms Way Elk Grove, CA 95758 M-F 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.​

Elk Grove Library 8900 Elk Grove Blvd Elk Grove, CA 95624 M-Th 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. F/Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/2018. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Franklin Library 10055 Franklin High Rd Elk Grove, CA 95757 M/W/F 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., T/Th 10:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/2018. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Laguna Creek Racquet Club 9750 Racquet Ct Elk Grove, CA 95758 M-F 5:00 a.m.- 10:30 p.m., Sa/Su 7:00 a.m.- 10:00 p.m. Open Election Day 5:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Siena Villa Apartments 9130 Nolan St Elk Grove, CA 95758 M-F 9:00 a.m - 6:00 p.m., Sa/Su 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Fair Oaks

Fair Oaks Library 11601 Fair Oaks Blvd Fair Oaks, CA 95628 M-Th 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. F/Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Su 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento County Service Center - East 5229 Hazel Ave, Suite B Fair Oaks, CA 95628 M-F 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. Open Election Day 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Folsom

Brookdale Folsom 780 Harrington Way Folsom, CA 95630 M-F 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Prairie City Landing Senior Living Community 645 Willard Dr Folsom, CA 95630 M-F 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The Parkway at Folsom 1455 Willow Bend Rd Folsom, CA 95630 M-F 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Galt

Galt - Marian O. Lawrence Library 1000 Caroline Ave Galt, CA 95632 T 12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., W/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Galt City Hall 380 Civic Dr Galt, CA 95632 M-Th 8:00 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Raley's Supermarket #302 10430 Twin Cities Rd Galt, CA 95632 M-Su 6:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. Open Election Day 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.​

Isleton

Isleton City Hall 101 2nd St Isleton, CA 95641 M-Th 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m., F 7:00 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., Closed 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m, Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m

Isleton Library 412 Union St Isleton, CA 95641 T-F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 1:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/2018. Open Election Day 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Orangevale

Orangevale Library 8820 Greenback Ln, Suite L Orangevale, CA 95662 T 12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., W/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Rancho Cordova

Rancho Cordova City Hall 2729 Prospect Park Dr Rancho Cordova, CA 95670 M-F 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Rancho Cordova Library 9845 Folsom Blvd Sacramento, CA 95827 M-Th 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. F/Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Su 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.​

Rancho Murieta

Rancho Murieta Community Service District 15160 Jackson Rd Rancho Murieta, CA 95683 M-F 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m., Closed 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m.

Rio Linda/Elverta

Rio Linda Library 6724 6th St Rio Linda, CA 95673 T 12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., W/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/2018. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento - Arden Arcarde

Arcade Library 2443 Marconi Ave Sacramento, CA 95821 M-Th 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. F/Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/2018. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Arden - Dimick Library 891 Watt Ave Sacramento, CA 95864 M-Th 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. F/Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Su 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Mel Rapton Honda 3630 Fulton Ave Sacramento, CA 95821 M-Sa 7:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m., Su 10:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento - Central City

Central Library 828 I St Sacramento, CA 95814 T 10:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m., W/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., F 12:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Su 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Colonial Heights Library 4799 Stockton Blvd Sacramento, CA 95820 T 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., W/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Ella K. McClatchy Library 2112 22nd St Sacramento, CA 95818 T/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., W 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

McKinley Library 601 Alhambra Blvd Sacramento, CA 95816 T 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., W/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento City Hall 915 I St Sacramento, CA 95814 M-F 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sacramento County Administration Building 700 H St Sacramento, CA 95814 M-F 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sacramento - Florin

Southgate Library 6132 66th Ave Sacramento, CA 95823 M-Th 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. F/Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Su 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Voter Registration & Elections 7000 65th St, Suite A Sacramento, CA 95823 24 Hours, Drop Box closes at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day

Sacramento - Natomas

Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association (APAPA) 4000 Truxel Rd, Suite 3 Sacramento, CA 95834 M-F 9:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. Open Election Day 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Carefree Senior Living 5601 Natomas Blvd Sacramento, CA 95835 M-F 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

North Natomas Library 4660 Via Ingoglia Sacramento, CA 95835 T/Th 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., W 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

South Natomas Library 2901 Truxel Rd Sacramento, CA 95833 T/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., W 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento - North

Del Paso Heights Library 920 Grand Ave Sacramento, CA 95838 T/W/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

North Sacramento - Hagginwood Library 2109 Del Paso Blvd Sacramento, CA 95815 T/Th 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., W 12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento - South

Belle Cooledge Library 5600 S Land Park Dr Sacramento, CA 95822 T 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., W/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Library 7340 24th St Byp Sacramento, CA 95822 T/W 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Th 12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Robbie Waters Pocket - Greenhaven Library 7335 Gloria Dr Sacramento, CA 95831 T/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., W 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Valley Hi - North Laguna Library 7400 Imagination Pkwy Sacramento, CA 95823 T 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., W/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Walnut Grove

Walnut Grove Library 14177 Market St Walnut Grove, CA 95690 T/W/Th/F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 12:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Wilton

Wilton Garage 11050 Wilton Rd, Suite B Wilton, CA 95693 M-F 7:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Open Election Day 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.​

