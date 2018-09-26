If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.
Whether voting by mail or in person, Sacramento County voters soon heading to voting centers or drop boxes to cast their vote in the 2018 General Election.
There are total of 78 voting centers and 53 drop boxes for residents to cast their votes.
Here’s a complete list of all the voting centers in Sacramento County, detailing hours of operation and location. While the times for Vote Centers may differ leading up to Election Day, all their locations will be open on Election Day, November 6th, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Vote center locations open from October 27 to November 6, 2018.
Citrus Heights
- City of Citrus Heights City Hall
Council Chambers
6360 Fountain Square Dr
Citrus Heights, CA 95621
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Elk Grove
- Armaan’s Palace Event Hall
2301 Longport Ct
Elk Grove, CA 95758
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Folsom
- Granite Center
909 Mormon St
Folsom, CA 95630
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Galt
- Department of Human Assistance – Galt
210 N Lincoln Way
Galt, CA 95632
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
North Highlands
- Murph – Emmanuel A M E Church
4151 Don Julio Blvd
North Highlands, CA 95660
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Rancho Cordova
- Koreana Plaza
10947 Olson Dr, Ste 411
Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sacramento - Arden Arcade
- Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer
4641 Marconi Ave
Sacramento, CA 95821
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Richard T. Conzelmann Community Center
2201 Cottage Way
Sacramento, CA 95825
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sacramento - Central City
- Oak Park Community Center
3425 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95817
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Sacramento County Administration Building
700 H St
Sacramento, CA 95814
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- The California Museum
1020 O St
Sacramento, CA 95814
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sacramento - Florin
- Pat O’Brien Community Center
8025 Waterman Rd
Sacramento, CA 95829
9 a.m. – 5 p.m
Sacramento - Natomas
- Natomas Unified School District
1931 Arena Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95834
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sacramento - North
- Greater Sacramento Urban League
3725 Marysville Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95838
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sacramento - Rosemont
- Unity of Sacramento Church
9249 Folsom Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95826
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sacramento - South
- Department of Human Assistance – Florin
2450 Florin Rd
Sacramento, CA 95822
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sacramento - South
- Department of Human Assistance – Florin
2450 Florin Rd
Sacramento, CA 95822
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Maple Neighborhood Center
3301 37th Ave
Sacramento, CA 95824
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
7595 Center Pkwy
Sacramento, CA 95823
8 a.m. – 4 p.m
There will be 60 voting centers open from November 3 - 6, 2018. Not all centers will share the same voting hours.
Antelope
- North Highlands – Antelope Library
4235 Antelope Rd
Antelope, CA 95843
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Monday 11/5/18 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- VFW Post 4647
3300 U St
Antelope, CA 95843
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Carmichael
- Carmichael Library
5605 Marconi Ave
Carmichael, CA 95608
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Monday 11/5/18 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- San Juan Unified School District
3738 Walnut Ave
Carmichael, CA 95608
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Citrus Heights
- Citrus Heights Fellowship
7405 Mariposa Ave
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Sylvan Oaks Library
6700 Auburn Blvd
Citrus Heights, CA 95621
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Monday 11/5/18 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Elk Grove
- Barbara Morse Wackford Center
9014 Bruceville Rd
Elk Grove, CA 95758
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Elk Grove City Council Chambers
8400 Laguna Palms Way
Elk Grove, CA 95758
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Elk Grove United Methodist Church
8986 Elk Grove Blvd
Elk Grove, CA 95624
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Franklin Library
10055 Franklin High Rd
Elk Grove, CA 95757
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- The Meadows Senior Living
9325 E Stockton Blvd
Elk Grove, CA 95624
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Fair Oaks
- Fair Oaks Library
11601 Fair Oaks Blvd
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Monday 11/5/18 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Faith Lutheran Church
4000 San Juan Ave
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
8 a.m. – 4: p.m.
- First Baptist Church of Fair Oaks
4401 San Juan Ave
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
11/3/18 and 11/5/18 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday 11/4/18 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Sacramento Metro Fire Station # 32
8890 Roediger Ln
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Folsom
- Muslim Community of Folsom
391 S Lexington Dr, Suite 120
Folsom, CA 95630
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Prairie City Landing Senior Living Community
645 Willard Dr
Folsom, CA 95630
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Gold River
- Eskaton Gold River Lodge
11390 Coloma Rd
Gold River, CA 95670
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Herald
- Herald Fire Station # 87
12746 Ivie Rd
Herald, CA 95638
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
North Highlands
- Hillsdale Blvd Baptist Church
6201 Hillsdale Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95842
9:00 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- North Highlands Community Center
6040 Watt Ave
North Highlands, CA 95660
8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Orangevale
- Orangevale Community Center
6826 Hazel Ave
Orangevale, CA 95662
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m
Rancho Cordova
- Folsom Cordova Community Partnership
10665 Coloma Rd, Suite 200
Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- George Washington Carver High School
10101 Systems Pkwy
Sacramento, CA 95827
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Rancho Cordova City Hall
2729 Prospect Park Dr
Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Rancho Murieta
- Rancho Murieta Community Service District
15160 Jackson Rd
Rancho Murieta, CA 95683
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m
Rio Linda/Elverta
- Depot Building and Park
6730 Front St
Rio Linda, CA 95673
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Sacramento - Arden Arcade
- Campus Commons Clubhouse
650 Commons Dr
Sacramento, CA 95825
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Mel Rapton Honda
3630 Fulton Ave
Sacramento, CA 95821
11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Orange Grove Adult School
4640 Orange Grove Ave
Sacramento, CA 95841
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Rio Americano High School
4540 American River Dr
Sacramento, CA 95864
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Town & Country Lutheran Church
4049 Marconi Ave
Sacramento, CA 95821
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Sacramento - Central City
- California State University Sacramento (CSUS)
Modoc Hall
3020 State University Dr
Sacramento, CA 95819
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m
- Colonial Heights Library
4799 Stockton Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95820
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Monday 11/5/18 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.
- Coloma Community Center
4623 T St
Sacramento, CA 95819
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Disability Rights California
1831 K St
Sacramento, CA 95811
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Marina Vista Community Center
240 Seavey Cir
Sacramento, CA 95818
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Sierra 2 Center
2791 24th St
Sacramento, CA 95818
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- The East Jay Building
5025 J St, Suite 102
Sacramento, CA 95819
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Sacramento - Florin
- Florin East Grammar School
8383 Florin Rd
Sacramento, CA 95828
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- George Sim Community Center
6207 Logan St
Sacramento, CA 95824
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar
7733 Elk Grove Florin Rd
Sacramento, CA 95829
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- South Sacramento Christian Center
7710 Stockton Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95823
11/3/18 and 11/5/18 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Sunday 11/4/18 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento - Natomas
- Department of Human Assistance – Natomas
4450 E Commerce Way
Sacramento, CA 95834
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- North Natomas Library
4660 Via Ingoglia
Sacramento, CA 95835
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- South Natomas Library
2901 Truxel Rd
Sacramento, CA 95833
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Monday 11/5/18 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Sacramento - North
- Del Paso Blvd Partnership
1219 Del Paso Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95815
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Hagginwood Community Center
3271 Marysville Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95815
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Johnston Community Center
231 Eleanor Ave
Sacramento, CA 95815
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Robertson Community Center
3525 Norwood Ave
Sacramento, CA 95838
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Sacramento - Rosemont
- UC Cooperative Extension
4145 Branch Center Rd
Sacramento, CA 95827
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Sacramento - South
- ACC Greenhaven Terrace
1180 Corporate Way
Sacramento, CA 95831
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Centennial United Methodist Church
5401 Freeport Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95822
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Destiny Place
5230 Ehrhardt Ave
Sacramento, CA 95823
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Pannell Meadowview Community Center
2450 Meadowview Rd
Sacramento, CA 95832
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Robbie Waters Pocket - Greenhaven Library
7335 Gloria Dr
Sacramento, CA 95831
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Valley Hi - North Laguna Library
7400 Imagination Pkwy
Sacramento, CA 95823
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Vintage Glen Senior Apartments
6000 S Land Park Dr
Sacramento, CA 95822
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Walnut Grove
- Walnut Grove Library
14177 Market St
Walnut Grove, CA 95690
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Wilton
- Wilton Community Center
9717 Colony Rd
Wilton, CA 95693
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
There will be 53 Vote by mail Ballot Drop Box locations that will be open starting October 8th. Be aware of a 24 hour drop box that will be available in Sacramento at the county voter registration office; the drop box will close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Antelope
- Arlington Creek Apartments
8131 Walerga Rd
Antelope, CA 95843
M-F 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- North Highlands – Antelope Library
4235 Antelope Rd
Antelope, CA 95843
M-Th 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. F/Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Su 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/2018. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Carmichael
- Carmichael Library
5605 Marconi Ave
Carmichael, CA 95608
M-Th 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. F/Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Su 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Winding Commons Senior Residence
6017 Winding Way
Carmichael, CA 95608
M-F 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Sa 8:30 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Citrus Heights
- City of Citrus Heights City Hall
6360 Fountain Square Dr
Citrus Heights, CA 95621
M-F 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Rusch Park Community Center
7801 Auburn Blvd
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
M-F 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Sylvan Oaks Library
6700 Auburn Blvd
Citrus Heights, CA 95621
M-Th 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. F/Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/2018. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Courtland
- Courtland Community Library
170 Primasing Ave
Courtland, CA 95615
M/T/Th/F 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., W 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/2018. Open Election Day 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Elk Grove
- Barbara Morse Wackford Center
9014 Bruceville Rd
Elk Grove, CA 95758
M-Su 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Bel Air # 523
8425 Elk Grove Florin Rd
Elk Grove, CA 95624
M-Su 6:00 a.m.- 11:00 p.m. Open Election Day 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Elk Grove City Hall
8401 Laguna Palms Way
Elk Grove, CA 95758
M-F 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Elk Grove Library
8900 Elk Grove Blvd
Elk Grove, CA 95624
M-Th 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. F/Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/2018. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Franklin Library
10055 Franklin High Rd
Elk Grove, CA 95757
M/W/F 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., T/Th 10:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/2018.
Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Laguna Creek Racquet Club
9750 Racquet Ct
Elk Grove, CA 95758
M-F 5:00 a.m.- 10:30 p.m., Sa/Su 7:00 a.m.- 10:00 p.m. Open Election Day 5:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Siena Villa Apartments
9130 Nolan St
Elk Grove, CA 95758
M-F 9:00 a.m - 6:00 p.m., Sa/Su 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Fair Oaks
- Fair Oaks Library
11601 Fair Oaks Blvd
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
M-Th 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. F/Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Su 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Sacramento County Service Center - East
5229 Hazel Ave, Suite B
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
M-F 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. Open Election Day 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Folsom
- Brookdale Folsom
780 Harrington Way
Folsom, CA 95630
M-F 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Prairie City Landing Senior Living Community
645 Willard Dr
Folsom, CA 95630
M-F 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- The Parkway at Folsom
1455 Willow Bend Rd
Folsom, CA 95630
M-F 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Galt
- Galt - Marian O. Lawrence Library
1000 Caroline Ave
Galt, CA 95632
T 12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., W/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Galt City Hall
380 Civic Dr
Galt, CA 95632
M-Th 8:00 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Raley's Supermarket #302
10430 Twin Cities Rd
Galt, CA 95632
M-Su 6:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. Open Election Day 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Isleton
- Isleton City Hall
101 2nd St
Isleton, CA 95641
M-Th 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m., F 7:00 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., Closed 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m, Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m
- Isleton Library
412 Union St
Isleton, CA 95641
T-F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 1:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/2018. Open Election Day 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Orangevale
- Orangevale Library
8820 Greenback Ln, Suite L
Orangevale, CA 95662
T 12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., W/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Rancho Cordova
- Rancho Cordova City Hall
2729 Prospect Park Dr
Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
M-F 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Rancho Cordova Library
9845 Folsom Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95827
M-Th 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. F/Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Su 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Rancho Murieta
- Rancho Murieta Community Service District
15160 Jackson Rd
Rancho Murieta, CA 95683
M-F 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m., Closed 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m.
Rio Linda/Elverta
- Rio Linda Library
6724 6th St
Rio Linda, CA 95673
T 12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., W/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/2018. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Sacramento - Arden Arcarde
- Arcade Library
2443 Marconi Ave
Sacramento, CA 95821
M-Th 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. F/Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/2018. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Arden - Dimick Library
891 Watt Ave
Sacramento, CA 95864
M-Th 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. F/Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Su 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Mel Rapton Honda
3630 Fulton Ave
Sacramento, CA 95821
M-Sa 7:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m., Su 10:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Sacramento - Central City
- Central Library
828 I St
Sacramento, CA 95814
T 10:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m., W/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., F 12:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Su 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Colonial Heights Library
4799 Stockton Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95820
T 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., W/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Ella K. McClatchy Library
2112 22nd St
Sacramento, CA 95818
T/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., W 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- McKinley Library
601 Alhambra Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95816
T 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., W/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Sacramento City Hall
915 I St
Sacramento, CA 95814
M-F 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Sacramento County Administration Building
700 H St
Sacramento, CA 95814
M-F 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Sacramento - Florin
- Southgate Library
6132 66th Ave
Sacramento, CA 95823
M-Th 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. F/Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Su 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Voter Registration & Elections
7000 65th St, Suite A
Sacramento, CA 95823
24 Hours, Drop Box closes at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day
Sacramento - Natomas
- Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association (APAPA)
4000 Truxel Rd, Suite 3
Sacramento, CA 95834
M-F 9:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. Open Election Day 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Carefree Senior Living
5601 Natomas Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95835
M-F 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- North Natomas Library
4660 Via Ingoglia
Sacramento, CA 95835
T/Th 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., W 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- South Natomas Library
2901 Truxel Rd
Sacramento, CA 95833
T/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., W 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Sacramento - North
- Del Paso Heights Library
920 Grand Ave
Sacramento, CA 95838
T/W/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- North Sacramento - Hagginwood Library
2109 Del Paso Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95815
T/Th 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., W 12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Sacramento - South
- Belle Cooledge Library
5600 S Land Park Dr
Sacramento, CA 95822
T 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., W/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Martin Luther King Jr. Library
7340 24th St Byp
Sacramento, CA 95822
T/W 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Th 12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Robbie Waters Pocket - Greenhaven Library
7335 Gloria Dr
Sacramento, CA 95831
T/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., W 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Valley Hi - North Laguna Library
7400 Imagination Pkwy
Sacramento, CA 95823
T 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., W/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Walnut Grove
- Walnut Grove Library
14177 Market St
Walnut Grove, CA 95690
T/W/Th/F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 12:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Wilton
- Wilton Garage
11050 Wilton Rd, Suite B
Wilton, CA 95693
M-F 7:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Open Election Day 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.