How Sacramento entrepreneurs, residents are faring during the pandemic

This is the second survey the city has done on the effects of COVID-19.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento released the results of a survey that asked residents and entrepreneurs how COVID-19 has affected their lives and businesses.

Jorge Oseguera, auditor for the city of Sacramento, said this is the second survey the city has done on the effects of COVID-19. He said the purpose of the survey is to gauge the community’s concerns and highest priorities so that the city council can use that information as they decide where to make investments and what kind of programs to pursue.

“Inform[ing] the council as to whether or not those things are a priority for our residents and what kind of issues they’re dealing with that the city may be able to address so that when those policy questions do come before either our management of elected officials, they can make more informed decisions,” Oseguera said.

The city received 127 responses to the Sacramento COVID-19 Business Survey. Of those respondents, 37% said they had to completely shut down during the pandemic, 32% said they reduced business hours and 4% said they shut down with no intention to reopen. Around 50% of Sacramento business owners said they felt some degree of unpreparedness to meet the needs of the economic downturn related to COVID-19. The majority of respondents said it would take a year or more to recover.

“There are some significant challenges being faced by our businesses due to reduction in business activity and sales that they’re having to adjust to. Those changes require those businesses to have additional financial assistance if they’re going to succeed,” Oseguera said.

Sacramentans are also feeling the effects of coronavirus.

“Our residents are also dealing with some significant mental health challenges dealing with the pandemic. There are challenges remaining informed about the pandemic and what can be done to reduce their risk of exposure. And there are concerns regarding their own financial viability, be that as a result of complications associated with loss of jobs, loss of hours, difficulty obtaining child care,” Oseguera said.

Of the people who responded to the community survey, 44% said their lives have been affected a “great deal” by the pandemic, 25% said their lives have been affected “a lot” and 23% said their lives have been affected a “moderate amount” by the pandemic. When it comes to income, 61% of respondents said they’re taking home less money than they were before the pandemic.

Most respondents, 58%, said they have not lost their jobs or had their hours reduced during the pandemic. The survey says about 25% of respondents have applied for unemployment assistance and received it or were waiting for a decision. But 4% of respondents had an unemployment application denied.

To read the entire survey click here.

WATCH ALSO: Why the EDD is shutting down for two weeks