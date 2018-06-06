You cast your ballot for California's primary election by mail before the election on Tuesday, June 5.

Now, you're wondering if your ballot was counted and if not, the reason why it was not counted. Well, you can check on that yourself.

Under California Elections Code sections 3017 and 3019.5, a voter who casts a vote-by-mail ballot can find out if, "the ballot arrived at his/her county elections office, if the ballot was counted, and, if not, the reason why it was not counted."

County officials allow voters to check on their mailed-in ballot through the county website, telephone, or both.

To learn the status of your ballot, click here.

